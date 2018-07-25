  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/25 12:32
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 83 325 81 114 .351
Altuve Hou 102 400 63 131 .328
JMartinez Bos 96 368 74 119 .323
Segura Sea 93 383 68 123 .321
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
MDuffy TB 83 324 34 100 .309
Rosario Min 98 397 69 122 .307
Trout LAA 101 345 73 106 .307
Simmons LAA 90 340 47 103 .303
Benintendi Bos 96 367 71 111 .302
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 25; KDavis, Oakland, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 85; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 72; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 69; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.