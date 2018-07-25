Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|030—5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Borucki, Axford (7), Loup (8), Oh (9) and Martin. W_Berrios 10-7. L_Borucki 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (15).
___
|New York
|100
|010
|101—4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Tanaka and Romine; Chirinos, Hu (7) and Sucre. W_Tanaka 8-2. L_Chirinos 0-2.
___
|Boston
|100
|020
|021—6
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|023
|00x—7
|9
|1
Pomeranz, Thornburg (5), Kelly (6), Velazquez (6) and Swihart; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (6), Fry (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Y.Ramirez 1-3. L_Pomeranz 1-4. Sv_Brach (11). HRs_Boston, Betts (24), Martinez 2 (31), Swihart (1). Baltimore, Beckham (4), Schoop (14).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|301—4
|3
|1
|Kansas City
|201
|011
|00x—5
|9
|1
Zimmermann, Farmer (6), Jimenez (8) and McCann; B.Smith, Hill (7), McCarthy (7), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_B.Smith 1-1. L_Zimmermann 4-2. Sv_W.Peralta (5). HRs_Detroit, Martinez (5). Kansas City, Moustakas (20), Perez (15).
___
|Oakland
|001
|100
|341
|3—13
|11
|2
|Texas
|200
|026
|000
|0—10
|9
|2
Montas, Buchter (6), Wendelken (6), Familia (8), Treinen (10) and Lucroy; Minor, Gearrin (6), Mann (7), Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Kela (8), Bibens-Dirkx (10) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Familia 6-4. L_Bibens-Dirkx 2-3. Sv_Treinen (25). HRs_Oakland, Canha (13), Piscotty (14), Davis (25), Lowrie (17). Texas, Gallo (25), Andrus (4), Calhoun (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|250
|020
|000—9
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|100
|011—4
|9
|0
Musgrove, Brault (8), Santana (9) and Diaz; Bieber, Otero (2), O.Perez (4), Ramirez (5), Hand (7), Cimber (8), Allen (9) and Gomes, R.Perez. W_Musgrove 4-4. L_Bieber 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (16), Bell (6), Polanco (18). Cleveland, Guyer (4), Encarnacion (23).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|000—3
|6
|3
|Miami
|202
|050
|00x—9
|10
|0
Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Winkler (7), Biddle (8) and Flowers; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 3-7. L_Teheran 7-7. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (10). Miami, Castro (8), Realmuto (13).
___
|San Diego
|002
|000
|001—3
|6
|0
|New York
|302
|100
|00x—6
|9
|0
Lauer, Stock (5), Hughes (8) and Hedges; Wheeler, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco. W_Wheeler 4-6. L_Lauer 5-7. HRs_New York, Conforto (13).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|100
|02—4
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200
|00—2
|5
|0
Gomber, Mayers (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Lyons (9), Tuivailala (9), Norris (11) and Molina; Bailey, Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9), Garrett (11) and Casali, Barnhart. W_Tuivailala 3-3. L_Garrett 0-2. Sv_Norris (19). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (8). Cincinnati, Suarez (21).
___
|Arizona
|000
|031
|001—5
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
Buchholz, Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Hendricks, Butler (6), Chavez (8), Cishek (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Buchholz 3-1. L_Hendricks 6-9. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (7).
___
|Washington
|130
|000
|000
|0—4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|100
|1—5
|12
|1
Hellickson, J.Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), K.Herrera (9), Grace (10) and Kieboom; Guerra, Jeffress (7), Burnes (8), Knebel (9), Williams (10), Jennings (10) and Pina. W_Jennings 4-3. L_Grace 0-1. HRs_Washington, Eaton (3). Milwaukee, Yelich (13).