Things to do on your Taiwan Honeymoon

Taiwan is packed full of interesting and romantic things to do during your honeymoon. If you’ve never visited Taiwan before it may be hard to know where to start, especially for such a special trip away. Do you hit the most popular tourist locations, or do you check yourself into somewhere with a little more luxury and spend your time relaxing on a beach? Luckily, New York travel company AllTheRooms has created a useful list of the best things to do on your honeymoon in Taiwan, ensuring you have a truly memorable experience.

Visit Taipei 101

(Image credit: Sean Pavone)

If you’re one for views, this experience is for you. Head up 87 storeys in just 27 seconds, in what was once considered the tallest building in the world. Explore four floors of the building, learning more about its fascinating history, the architecture and engineering behind it. Once at the top, you’ll be able to enjoy the stunning views from the observation deck, equipped with telescopes for those who want a closer inspection of the city below. To make the experience a little more romantic, we suggest heading to the tower before the sun rises or sets, so you can enjoy the sprawling views of Taipei illuminated by the soft lighting.

Soak in the hot springs

(Image credit: sunrise.inn)

Want to spend your honeymoon relaxing whilst also soaking in a little nature? We recommend a visit (or two) to hot springs. In Taipei, you’ll find both the Wulai and Beitou Hot Springs are favorite spots for travelers. In Wulai, you can enjoy the views of the waterfalls while bathing in waters that reach 80 degrees. And in Beitou you can choose to unwind in a selection of pools varying in temperature. The water is great for your skin, so you’ll be left glowing after your visit -- both because of the minerals and the time spent with your new significant other.

Take a walk around Love River

(Image credit: Richie Chan)

You can’t be in Taiwan on your honeymoon and not take a trip to the Love River, found in Kaohsiung, a huge port city in the south of the country. The leafy banks and park areas beside the river seem to have been created just for couples, both old and young, to explore and spend time together. The sun glitters on the river during the day and once it’s dark, the lights of the city reflect off the water, making it a perfect place for a picnic or quiet walk. You can enjoy Love River on a boat tour, while cycling along the bank or from the chairs of one of the cafes by the water.

Explore the food and night markets

(Image credit: Yevgen Belich)

There’s nothing better than traveling with a loved one. And just because you’re on your honeymoon, doesn’t mean you need to constantly be dining in fancy restaurants and bars. Be sure not to miss out on the many night marks around Taiwan, and especially in Taipei. The street food comes at bargain prices, and each stall provides you with the opportunity to taste delicious local delicacy. Try some of the Taiwanese-style fried chicken or grab a cup of bubble tea to round up your day exploring.

Visit Alishan National Park

(Image credit: Krishna Wu)

Said to be Taiwan’s most visited National Park, and with good reason, Alishan National Park is a must-do. Wander into the 1000-year-old bat cave, or strike a cutesy pose in front of the pink cherry blossoms that speckle the trees in March. Take a ride on the Forest Railway and after, watch the sunrise among a mist of clouds nestled between the mountains. What could be more perfect?

Whatever you decide to do on your honeymoon in Taiwan, we hope you have a memorable and wonderful time. Taiwan is a truly fantastic place to visit and is a stunning backdrop for spending a honeymoon with your partner.

Sage Fitzpatrick is a travel blogger currently living in London. She can be found drinking tea, reading and traveling the world. When she’s not traveling she spends her time blogging about her travels over at A Virtual Postcard.