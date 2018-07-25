Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 002 030—5 9 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 1

Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Borucki, Axford (7), Loup (8), Oh (9) and Martin. W_Berrios 10-7. L_Borucki 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (15).

___

New York 100 010 101—4 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 3 0

Tanaka and Romine; Chirinos, Hu (7) and Sucre. W_Tanaka 8-2. L_Chirinos 0-2.

___

Boston 100 020 021—6 9 0 Baltimore 002 023 00x—7 9 1

Pomeranz, Thornburg (5), Kelly (6), Velazquez (6) and Swihart; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (6), Fry (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Joseph. W_Y.Ramirez 1-3. L_Pomeranz 1-4. Sv_Brach (11). HRs_Boston, Betts (24), Martinez 2 (31), Swihart (1). Baltimore, Beckham (4), Schoop (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh 250 020 000—9 14 0 Cleveland 100 100 011—4 9 0

Musgrove, Brault (8), Santana (9) and Diaz; Bieber, Otero (2), O.Perez (4), Ramirez (5), Hand (7), Cimber (8), Allen (9) and Gomes, R.Perez. W_Musgrove 4-4. L_Bieber 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (16), Bell (6), Polanco (18). Cleveland, Guyer (4), Encarnacion (23).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 010 020 000—3 6 3 Miami 202 050 00x—9 10 0

Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Winkler (7), Biddle (8) and Flowers; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 3-7. L_Teheran 7-7. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (10). Miami, Castro (8), Realmuto (13).

___

San Diego 002 000 001—3 6 0 New York 302 100 00x—6 9 0

Lauer, Stock (5), Hughes (8) and Hedges; Wheeler, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco. W_Wheeler 4-6. L_Lauer 5-7. HRs_New York, Conforto (13).