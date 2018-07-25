|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|71
|32
|.689
|—
|New York
|64
|35
|.646
|5
|Tampa Bay
|51
|50
|.505
|19
|Toronto
|46
|54
|.460
|23½
|Baltimore
|29
|73
|.284
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|46
|.540
|—
|Minnesota
|46
|53
|.465
|7½
|Detroit
|43
|59
|.422
|12
|Chicago
|35
|64
|.354
|18½
|Kansas City
|30
|69
|.303
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|36
|.647
|—
|Seattle
|60
|40
|.600
|5
|Oakland
|58
|43
|.574
|7½
|Los Angeles
|50
|51
|.495
|15½
|Texas
|42
|59
|.416
|23½
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Oakland 15, Texas 3
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 6
Minnesota 5, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.