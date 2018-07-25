  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/25 10:20
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 82 320 80 112 .350
Altuve Hou 102 400 63 131 .328
JMartinez Bos 95 364 72 117 .321
Segura Sea 93 383 68 123 .321
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
MDuffy TB 83 324 34 100 .309
Rosario Min 98 397 69 122 .307
Trout LAA 101 345 73 106 .307
Benintendi Bos 95 364 70 111 .305
Simmons LAA 90 340 47 103 .303
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 82; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; KDavis, Oakland, 69; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 69; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.