BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/25 10:21
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 15 9 .625
Washington 14 11 .560
Connecticut 14 12 .538 2
Chicago 8 17 .320
New York 7 18 .280
Indiana 3 23 .115 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 19 7 .731
Los Angeles 15 10 .600
Minnesota 15 10 .600
Phoenix 15 10 .600
Dallas 14 11 .560
Las Vegas 12 13 .480

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 94, Washington 68

Seattle 92, Indiana 72

Minnesota 85, New York 82

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled