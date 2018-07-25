Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 002 030—5 9 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 5 1

Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Borucki, Axford (7), Loup (8), Oh (9) and Martin. W_Berrios 10-7. L_Borucki 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (15).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 010 020 000—3 6 3 Miami 202 050 00x—9 10 0

Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Winkler (7), Biddle (8) and Flowers; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 3-7. L_Teheran 7-7. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (10). Miami, Castro (8), Realmuto (13).

San Diego 002 000 001—3 6 0 New York 302 100 00x—6 9 0

Lauer, Stock (5), Hughes (8) and Hedges; Wheeler, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco. W_Wheeler 4-6. L_Lauer 5-7. HRs_New York, Conforto (13).