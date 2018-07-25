Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|030—5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Berrios, Hildenberger (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson; Borucki, Axford (7), Loup (8), Oh (9) and Martin. W_Berrios 10-7. L_Borucki 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (15).
___
|New York
|100
|010
|101—4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Tanaka and Romine; Chirinos, Hu (7) and Sucre. W_Tanaka 8-2. L_Chirinos 0-2.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|000—3
|6
|3
|Miami
|202
|050
|00x—9
|10
|0
Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Winkler (7), Biddle (8) and Flowers; Chen, Ziegler (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 3-7. L_Teheran 7-7. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (10). Miami, Castro (8), Realmuto (13).
___
|San Diego
|002
|000
|001—3
|6
|0
|New York
|302
|100
|00x—6
|9
|0
Lauer, Stock (5), Hughes (8) and Hedges; Wheeler, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco. W_Wheeler 4-6. L_Lauer 5-7. HRs_New York, Conforto (13).