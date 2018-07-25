WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

BAGNERES-DE-LUCHON, France — Julian Alaphilippe took advantage of his downhill skills to win a wild 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, which was briefly interrupted when police used tear gas to disperse a farmers' protest that had blocked the road with bales of hay. Geraint Thomas kept the yellow jersey and Chris Froome remained second overall. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-SPRAY — Tour riders sprayed with tear gas amid protest by farmers. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the next day's route. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA AWARDS

GENEVA — World Cup stars Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric will lead the challenge against a decade-long dominance of FIFA's best player award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA AWARDS-WOMEN'S PLAYER

ZURICH — Six players from European and French champion Lyon are among 10 candidates to win FIFA's best women's player award. SENT: 160 words.

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

LIVERPOOL, England — Brazilian forward Richarlison has joined Everton from Watford and reunited with manager Marco Silva. Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho from Monaco. SENT: 520 words.

SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-CALENDAR

MADRID — Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first clasico of the Spanish league, in the season calendar announced on Tuesday. SENT: 100 words.

SOC--GERMANY-OZIL

ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he spoke with Mesut Ozil after the midfielder's retirement from playing for Germany. He decried the "racist attitude" Ozil faces. SENT: 190 words, photo.

SOC--ETHIOPIA-ERITREA

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia and Eritrea will meet in a football friendly next month, another move marking the swift end to their 20-year state of war. By Elias Meseret. SENT: 150 words, photo.

OLY--CONGRESS-SEX ABUSE

A senator called on the U.S. Olympic Committee to cease trying to be dropped as a defendant in sex-abuse lawsuits filed by gold-medal gymnasts, saying "part of accepting moral responsibility is to accept legal responsibility" for the crimes committed by Larry Nassar. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 200 words, photos. Will be updated.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-TWO YEARS TO GO

TOKYO — The countdown is on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tuesday marked 2 years to go until the opening ceremony. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SWM--US NATIONALS

IRVINE, California — At two years to the day the Tokyo Olympics open, Katie Ledecky is swimming as fast as ever, Caeleb Dressel is being heralded as a potential Phelps, and Missy Franklin is attempting a comeback. And Ryan Lochte is newly banned again. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words by 0000 GMT, photos.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-TIGER

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — No one should doubt now that Tiger Woods can win another major. But what Sunday at Carnoustie made clear is that it will take more than his presence on the leaderboard. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--GOLF NOTES — Garcia needing good results to get into FedEx Cup playoffs. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BKL--WNBA-3-POINT CONTEST

NEW YORK — Allie Quigley will try to repeat as 3-point champion when she competes Saturday in the WNBA All-Star contest in Minneapolis. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 330 words.

TEN--ROGERS CUP-SERENA WILLIAMS

MONTREAL — Serena Williams will play in the Rogers Cup in Montreal next month, her first tournament since her runner-up finish at Wimbledon. SENT: 150 words.

TEN--FED CUP

LONDON — Fed Cup finalists the Czech Republic and United States will begin the 2019 competition at home against Romania and Australia respectively. Reaching the final this year guaranteed the Czechs and Americans home ties in the 2019 first round on Feb. 9-10. SENT: 140 words.

BKW--TRAILBLAZING WOMEN

TORONTO — They were basketball's version of "A League of Their Own," a group of trailblazing women who dominated Canadian basketball for a quarter century. Kay MacBeth, the last surviving member of the Edmonton Graduates, died Saturday at 96. SENT: 470 words, photo.

Other stories:

— US--TEACHER-NAZI WRESTLER — Teacher probed for portraying Nazi at pro wrestling events. SENT: 200 words.

