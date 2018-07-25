EPA chief: US needs a single standard for fuel efficiency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency says there should be a single national standard for fuel efficiency by cars and trucks, speaking out as a showdown looms with California and other states.

EPA acting administrator Andrew Wheeler spoke to a small group of reporters Tuesday ahead of a Trump administration proposal that's expected to roll back Obama-era mileage goals. The Trump administration has also said it's looking at challenging California's authority to set its own, tougher mileage standards.

Wheeler says he doesn't want there to be two different mileage standards for the country. He promised to sit down with California officials after the Trump administration releases its proposal, expected as soon as this week.

Critics say the Trump administration proposal could hurt efforts against pollution and climate-changing emissions.