  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Family wants gunman charged after fatal dispute

By  Associated Press
2018/07/25 05:22

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, family, friends and demonstrators hold up signs in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla., where Markeis McGlockton, 2

In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is

Tempe Louis, of Clearwater, pauses to observe a memorial on the side of the Circle A Food Mart, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla., where Mar

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, family, friends and demonstrators gather in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla., where Markeis McGlockton, 28, was

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, flowers and a sign decorate a makeshift memorial for Markeis McGlockton, in front of the location where he was ki

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, Michael McGlockton, right, the father of Markeis McGlockton, wipes the face of his grandson and five year-old-son

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, Britany Jacobs, 25, consoles her 5-year-old son Markeis McGlockton Jr., during a vigil for his slain father Marke

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018 photo, family, friends and demonstrators hold up signs in a parking lot in Clearwater, Fla., where Markeis McGlockton, 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Florida man over a parking lot dispute (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

An attorney for the family of a Florida man who was fatally shot over a handicapped-parking dispute says the gunman shouldn't be allowed to go free without arrest because the case doesn't fall under the state's "stand your ground" law.

Attorney Michele Rayner said Tuesday that Markeis McGlockton posed no imminent threat to Michael Drejka before Drejka shot him last week outside a Clearwater, Florida, store.

Rayner says McGlockton shoved Drejka to the ground to protect his girlfriend and children.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced he wasn't going to arrest Drejka because the case fell under Florida's controversial law which gives immunity to people who use lethal force to defend themselves if they fear for their lives.

The State Attorney's Office will decide if charges are filed.

___

1:45 p.m.

The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

But some legal experts say the case is a classic example of Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, which allows people to use force without retreating if they feel threatened.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri last week announced he wasn't going to arrest Michael Drejka for killing Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a parking space last Thursday. He turned the case over to the State Attorney's Office for a decision on charges.

McGlockton's family on Tuesday urged the public to demand that Drejka be charged.

Nova Southeastern University law professor Shahabudeen Khan, though, says Drejka could have felt threatened while on the ground.