Crain’s New York Business Recognizes Denihan Hospitality as an Entrepreneurial, Family-Owned Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Denihan Hospitality (“Denihan” or the “Company”), a premier owner and operator of upscale luxury, boutique and lifestyle hotels, is excited to announce that its over 55-year-legacy as a family-owned and operated business, was recognized by Crain’s New York Business. The esteemed news organization selected the Company as one of its inaugural Family Business Award Honorees at a private celebration on June 29, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005982/en/

Crain's Custom featuring from left John Barrett, Christina Denihan O'Donovan, Brooke Denihan Barrett and Patrick Denihan (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be recognized as one of New York City’s most entrepreneurial families by Crain’s, an institution that epitomizes New York business,” said Brooke Denihan Barrett, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Denihan Hospitality, who accepted the award on behalf of the Company. “Denihan Hospitality, which has a very established legacy in the New York area, continues to acknowledge the importance of family and tradition with relation to our success. My brother Patrick and I have strategically designed opportunities for our brand to continue – as a family-owned business – well into the future.”

Crain’s, along with platinum sponsor Optimum Business by Altice USA and silver sponsor Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, presented the inaugural Family Business Awards to honor trailblazing family-owned companies in the New York Metropolitan area that have paved the way for success in their respective industries. The chosen companies also demonstrated the ability to overcome familial challenges and changing market dynamics, while also displaying a strong record of philanthropic and support for local charities and organizations.

About Denihan Hospitality

Denihan is a privately-held, full service hotel management and development company. The Company owns and/or operates boutique hotels in major urban markets throughout the U.S. For over 50 years, Denihan has been creating value by acquiring, repositioning and managing independent assets. The Denihan portfolio includes properties operating under The James and Affinia Hotel Collection brands, as well as Manhattan independent boutique hotels, The Benjamin, and The Surrey, voted #1 hotel in New York City in Travel + Leisure's 'World's Best Awards' in 2016 and 2017. The portfolio also includes an impressive list of chef-driven restaurants and bars. Denihan’s uniquely guest-centric approach, refined through three generations of Denihan leadership, has made it an industry leader in hospitality, property and restaurant development, as well as hotel operations, management and marketing. More details can be found at www.denihan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005982/en/

CONTACT: Media:

For Denihan

Denihan@icrinc.com

Jason Chudoba, 646-277-1249

Kelly Ferraro, 646-277-1291

Matthew Chudoba, 203-682-8217

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING OTHER TRAVEL

SOURCE: Denihan Hospitality

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/24/2018 05:08 PM/DISC: 07/24/2018 05:08 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005982/en