Extreme heat damages runway, forces German airport to close

BERLIN (AP) — Days of extreme heat have damaged a runway at Germany's Hannover airport, forcing operators to shut it down pending repairs.

Germany's ninth-busiest airport said Tuesday that 41 flights are affected by the closure, which is expected to last until Wednesday.

The airport's closure hits thousands of passengers during the busy summer holiday travel period.

Like much of Europe, Germany has been experiencing prolonged high temperatures. The mercury is expected to keep climbing in the coming days, with top temperatures Friday reaching 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit).