The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 22, 2018:

1. I Feel Pretty

2. Rampage (2018)

3. A Quiet Place

4. All the Money In the World

5. You Were Never Really Here

6. Super Troopers 2

7. Blockers

8. Overboard (2018)

9. Ready Player One

10. The Equalizer

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Billionaire Boys Club

2. Beirut

3. Disobedience

4. Shock and Awe

5. Ghost Stories

6. The Endless

7. Midnight Sun

8. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

9. Time Bandits

10. The Death of Stalin

