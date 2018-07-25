The Latest: Vigil Tuesday for man fatally shot in church

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a longtime volunteer firefighter in his Mormon church in rural northern Nevada (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Local residents plan a vigil in northern Nevada to honor and remember a longtime volunteer firefighter who was fatally shot during Sunday services at his Mormon church in rural Fallon.

City officials say the vigil for Charles E. "Bert" Miller, 61, will be held Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. at Laura Mills Park in the town about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Reno.

Miller was killed and his brother, Duane Miller of Utah, was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon.

Police have charged 48-year-old John K. O'Connor with murder and battery with substantial harm.

They are in the process of interviewing dozens of witnesses, but still haven't been able to establish any possible motive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, with viewing at 9 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fallon.

____

8 a.m.

A university professor visiting from Utah has been released from a Nevada hospital after being wounded in a church shooting in which his brother was killed.

The Deseret News reports that 64-year-old Duane Miller was released Monday from a hospital in Fallon, Nevada, after treatment for an ankle wound he suffered Sunday during services in a Mormon church in the rural community of Fallon, Nevada.

Duane Miller was sitting with 61-year-old Charles E. "Bert" Miller when the brothers were shot.

Police later arrested 48-year-old John Kelley O'Connor at a home about a block from the church.

Duane Miller is a business management and communications professor at Utah Valley University and an adjunct faculty member in Brigham Young University's business management program.

Fallon is 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Reno.