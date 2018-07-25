ResCare Names New Executive for Intellectual and Developmental Services Business

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--ResCare, Inc., one of the largest privately held home and community-based health services providers to complex populations in the U.S., announced the addition of Robert Barnes as executive vice president and president of its Intellectual and Developmental Disability (I/DD) Services business segment, which supports individuals with developmental, cognitive or intellectual disabilities by providing residential community living and community support services in 27 states across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005864/en/

Robert Barnes, ResCare President of I/DD Community Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Barnes joins ResCare from Trilogy Health Services, a leading provider of skilled nursing and assisted living services, where he served as senior vice president of operations, responsible for national health care operations in the Midwest. He has more than 20 years of experience in the health services field. Prior to Trilogy, Barnes served as chief operating officer for Affinity Health Services and held various operational leadership roles with Guardian Elder Care and other health care services organizations.

“Bob has a proven track record for driving quality, revenue growth, operational process success, innovation and strong teams,” said ResCare President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “I’m excited to add another experienced health care industry leader to the ResCare leadership team we’ve built over the past year. Bob’s leadership and health services experience will add to our already talented leadership team to drive our focused growth and innovation strategies forward into the future.”

Barnes will be responsible for the development of leading proprietary service offerings in the community-based I/DD services industry. He will be focusing on core operational processes and growth opportunities, supported by technology-led initiatives to drive quality, outcome-based care for individuals ResCare supports in hundreds of communities across the country.

Barnes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Mount Aloysius College. He earned a nursing home administration certification from Slippery Rock University.

About ResCare

ResCare, Inc., founded and headquartered in Louisville, has been making a difference in people’s lives and communities by providing home and community-based health services to complex populations, helping them live their best life since 1974.

ResCare is one of the largest diversified home and community-based health services providers in the country with more than 45,000 employees in 40-plus states. With more than 40 years of experience, ResCare offers daily living support services and in-home care, vocational training, job placement, pharmacy, rehab and behavioral health services for people of all ages and skill levels. Our care professionals work in thousands of communities across the United States – helping more than 2 million people each year. It is committed to technology and innovative care management tools and programs to augment daily care services – offered through a unique mix of high-tech and high-touch solutions to enhance safety and independence and improve outcomes for individuals in the community.

ResCare’s Connected Home care model is an industry-leading approach to the future of health care services to achieve strong quality and compliance while also driving efficiency and cutting waste. The model includes the use of proprietary electronic health records (EHRs) and analytics, medication management, remote monitoring and telehealth, and behavioral health services and care management to create an outcomes-based environment that helps people live their best life.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005864/en/

CONTACT: ResCare, Inc.

Kristen Trenaman, 502-394-2357

Director of Communications and Brand

Kristen.trenaman@rescare.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KENTUCKY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: ResCare, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/24/2018 02:18 PM/DISC: 07/24/2018 02:18 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005864/en