Business events scheduled for Wednesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.

BERLIN — Germany's Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a closely watched indicator for Europe's biggest economy.

The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.