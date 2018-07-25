Judge questions state of justice for pizza-worker immigrant

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge wants to know if the U.S. government has "any concept of justice" in mind for an Ecuadorean immigrant detained while delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

Judge Paul Crotty questioned the government's handling of the case as he heard legal arguments Tuesday over what court should help decide the fate of Pablo Villavicencio (vee-uh-vih-SEHN'-see-oh).

He did not immediately rule whether the legal case to free Villavicencio should be heard in New Jersey or New York.

Villavicencio was detained June 1 after a routine background check revealed he failed to obey a 2010 order to leave the country. He since married an U.S. citizen and applied to stay in the country.

Another judge already temporarily blocked his deportation. He has remained in ICE custody in New Jersey.