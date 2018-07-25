John Waters, others celebrate the anniversary of 'Hairspray'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricki Lake never thought she'd be celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Hairspray's" at the lofty Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Lake and most of the film's surviving stars, as well as its writer-director John Waters, gathered Monday at The Academy for a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. It was hosted by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins, writer-director of "Moonlight."

Waters says of the film's pro-integration message: "It was a sneak attack. It was a Trojan horse." He joked that "even racists like 'Hairspray.'"