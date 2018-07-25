Old Navy’s Cause Platform ONward! Teams Up with Kristen Bell to Rock Your First Day of School

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--To support its cause platform ONward!, Old Navy is teaming up with Kristen Bell for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rock your first day of school. A lucky winner and guest will be flown to Los Angeles for a $1,000 back-to-school shopping spree and a special singalong session with the musically talented actress. The sweepstakes raises funds for Old Navy charitable partner Boys & Girls Clubs, 1 and fans can enter through the online fundraising platform Omaze. For just $10, entrants can support club youth and have the chance to win by visiting Omaze.com/OldNavy. 2

To launch the sweepstakes, Bell will perform a back-to-school anthem penned from interviews with Boys & Girls Club kids. Bell will also share some of her personal past back-to-school looks in preparation for styling out the lucky winner in their first day of school outfit.

“Heading back to school each year is an unforgettable moment in every child’s life,” said Kristen Bell. “I am excited to help the winner of this campaign look and feel their best, so they can start the school year with a sense of confidence and empowerment. It is an honor to partner with Old Navy’s ONward! program to raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs and help turn learners into leaders.”

ONward! is how Old Navy pays it forward in local communities. Through the cause platform, the brand partners with nonprofits to empower the next generation with real-world skills, training, and job opportunities to make a difference in communities and blaze a path forward to a brighter future. For over a decade, Old Navy has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs to help turn learners into leaders and provide first jobs through the This Way Ahead internship program.

This back-to-school season Old Navy is also launching an ONward! capsule collection of clothing to celebrate the brand’s cause work. The collection includes tees and hoodies for boys & girls, as well as totes and water bottles with the inspiring message “Our Generation Will Change the World.” Old Navy will donate $50,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs 3 in honor of the special collection, available for sale in all U.S. and Canada stores and online at OldNavy.com.

In addition to the online sweepstakes fundraiser, Old Navy is also sponsoring an in-store fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $1 million to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs. From July 26 to August 8, Old Navy will match in-store customer donations up to $300,000. 4 Customers can donate at the register at all U.S. and Canada stores. Customers who donate $5 or more in stores will receive an entry voucher to the Omaze sweepstakes, as well as $5 off of a future purchase of $35 or more. 5

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high quality product. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,000 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About Omaze

Omaze makes giving fun and easy by offering donors around the world the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and purchase exclusive merchandise to support critical causes. Omaze campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for nearly 400 charities with donations from over 180 countries. Omaze is a for-profit company that collects a 20% fee on net raises from experience-driven campaigns. For more information, please visit omaze.com.

1 Proceeds to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada (BGCC).

2 See Omaze.com/OldNavy for Official Rules, including details on alternate method of entry.

3 Donation will benefit BGCA and BGCC.

4 Old Navy will match total in-store customer donations to BGCA and BGCC up to $300,000. The match will be divided proportionally between BGCA and BGCC based on the donations received in US and Canadian stores, respectively.

5 Get $5 off your purchase of $35 or more: Offer valid on Old Navy merchandise only from 8/9/18 at 12:01 am ET through 8/22/18 at 11:59 pm ET in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico) at Old Navy stores and online at oldnavy.com. Exclusions and restrictions apply - see store associate or oldnavy.com for details. Qualifying amount applies to merchandise only, to value of gift cards purchased, packaging, applicable taxes or shipping & handling charges. No adjustments on previous purchases.

