Cuomo invites Trump to return to Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — On his fifth visit to Puerto Rico since last year's devastating Hurricane Maria, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is inviting President Donald Trump back to the island.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said Tuesday that the Republican president should see for himself the slow pace of recovery and the many challenges that remain.

Cuomo has blasted Trump's response to the hurricane, saying his administration owes the people of Puerto Rico an apology. He said he will send a letter to the president formally inviting Trump to join him on his next trip.

During his two-day trip Cuomo joined college student volunteers and elected officials who participated in local rebuilding projects.

Cuomo also announced efforts to help Puerto Rico's tourism industry bounce back by marketing it as a vacation destination for New Yorkers.