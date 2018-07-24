The Dairy Queen® System Wants to Help Sick Kids Get Back to Being Kids Again

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--All kids want to have fun. But for millions of sick children currently cared for at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ® (CMNH), fun is on hold. The Dairy Queen® system wants to help those kids get out of the hospital sooner and back to having fun again.

The featured Miracle Treat Day Blizzard Treat of the Day is Oreo®, the most popular Blizzard Treat to date. (Photo: Business Wire)

DQ ® will once again bring communities together to support CMNH during the 13th Annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, August 2. On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating DQ Grill & Chill® and Dairy Queen locations throughout the U.S. will be donated to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Funds raised during Miracle Treat Day support critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care to help save and improve the lives of local children.

“We want to make Miracle Treat Day the most fun, most meaningful day of summer. The kids at children’s hospitals across America are depending on us,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Miracle Treat Day is a celebration of how our communities come together to help the kids treated by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals so that they can be at home with their family, having fun and playing with their friends as soon as possible.”

Every minute, 62 children are admitted to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. One in 10 children in North America are treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals each year.

Last year, DQ operators across the U.S. and Canada contributed more than $4 million on Miracle Treat Day alone in support of local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $135 million for the charity through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

The featured Miracle Treat Day Blizzard Treat of the Day is Oreo®, the most popular Blizzard Treat to date. The Blizzard Treat of the Month for August in the U.S. is the new Reese’s®Outrageous Blizzard Treat. All other Blizzard Treats, including those on the new Summer Blizzard Menu, are also available that day.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com and connect on Twitter using #MiracleTreatDay. The DQ brand is on Snapchat. Celebrate Miracle Treat Day using our custom filter at participating locations and add @LOVEmyDQ to follow us.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com. Connect with the DQ system on Twitter using #LOVEmyDQ and at twitter.com/dairyqueen and follow along on Instagram at @DairyQueen. Visit the DQ Facebook fan page, which has more than 11.4 million friends and become a friend at facebook.com/dairyqueen.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals ® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,700 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

