Dense Air: UK’s Future Telecom Infrastructure Review

Dense Air today announced its strong support for the UK's Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Future Telecom Infrastructure review and specifically the proposals for 3.6-3.8 GHz which will drive forward 5G innovation in the UK.

Dense Air is a new class of wholesale-only network operator, that “enhances and extends” the coverage and capacity of existing Mobile Networks and will operate as “Carrier of Carriers” operator, typically on a neutral host basis.

Dense Air uses Airspan Network’s comprehensive portfolio set of 4G and 5G small cells to offer “Small Cells as a Service” to Mobile and Fixed operators in licensed spectrum. Typically, this means the deployment of small cells for urban densification and the deployment of small cells for rural extension of mobile coverage. Dense Air’s technology platforms enable highly targeted mass deployment of 4G and 5G infrastructure in an efficient and economical fashion. The suggested dynamic spectrum licensing, light licensing and sharing frameworks proposed by this review for 3.6-3.8 GHz potentially would enable Dense Air to start its operations in the UK as soon as the spectrum is released.

Paul Senior, Acting CEO of Dense Air, and Managing Director of Airspan Spectrum Holdings said “We are very excited about the opportunity to bring a completely new type of wholesale service to the UK’s mobile industry. Dense Air’s Carrier-of-Carriers mobile service offering will complement existing 4G deployments and planned 5G investments. By adding neutral host 4G and 5G small cells, running in licensed spectrum, to these networks at cell edge, either outdoors or indoors, we can dramatically improve the experience to end users, increasing their speeds and the available network capacity. Importantly Dense Air doesn’t and won’t compete in any way with existing retail mobile service providers. Our mission is to help MNOs and MVNOs improve their business case for the rollout of pervasive 4G and 5G networks”.

Eric Stonestrom, CEO and President of Airspan Networks. "Airspan's unique 4G and 5G products and technology leadership in intelligent small cells with integrated LTE relay and millimeter-wave backhaul technologies allows Dense Air to provide innovative solutions that drive forward 5G deployment in a cost-effective way. The AutoAir DCMS funded 5G Testbed and Trial project created a platform to accelerate 5G deployment in the UK, and this announcement by DCMS provides a way to bring these technologies to market rapidly”.

What is Dense Air?

An optimised network densification and network extension service. Solution delivered using Indoor and Outdoor Small Cells Service operates in licensed, dedicated spectrum Dense Air small cells provide services on a “Neutral Host” basis We support 4G LTE and soon for 5G NR networks Services are offered on a wholesale “Carrier of Carriers” basis Our services are delivered in Urban, Suburban or Rural areas The focus is on mobile use cases, including eMBB, IoT, Public Safety

About DENSE AIR:

Dense Air is based in London, UK and has offices in Ireland, Belgium and Portugal, its target launch markets. Dense Air provides unique “carrier of carriers” neutral host small cell services to deliver cost effective densification to any existing LTE Mobile Carrier or Service Provider. Dense Air is conducting extensive trials and Proof-of-Concepts in 2018 and will offer its first commercial services in 2019.

About Airspan Networks Inc.:

Airspan (OTC PINK : AIRO) is a leading 4G and 5G RAN solution provider, with over 1000 customers in over 100 countries. Airspan is regularly recognized as a leader and pioneer in LTE Access and innovative Backhaul solutions. Airspan has an expansive product portfolio, which includes indoor and outdoor small cells, and all-outdoor, compact Micro and Macro base stations, a variety of user devices and network optimization products. These connectivity solutions operate in bands from 400 MHz up to 6.4 GHz and 60-80GHz millimeter wave. www.airspan.com.

