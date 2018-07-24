CSC Announces Launch of CSC Security Center

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--CSC Security Center℠ is a first-of-its-kind online interface, designed to expose security blind spots that make vital online brand assets susceptible to cyber crime. Powered by advanced analytics built by CSC ® to identify these risks, companies can take quick action to reduce real-world online threats that compromise web presence, customer data, and critical business functions, such as email.

CSC has been a leader in supporting brand owners for the past two decades—providing corporate domain name management, digital brand strategy, and administration of domain-related products such as domain name system (DNS), secure sockets layer (SSL) certificates, and new generic top-level domains (gTLDs).

“We understand the seemingly impossible job our clients face keeping their companies and brand assets safeguarded against internal and external security threats, and that the ability to conduct business is their top priority,” says CSC Digital Brand Services General Manager Mark Calandra. “Despite prevalent cyber crime, businesses often overlook the security of domain names, DNS, and SSL certificates. CSC Security Center gives our clients insight into—and easy control of—these important components of their online brands.”

CSC Security Center uses advanced proprietary algorithms to identify business-critical domains and ensure they are protected. This includes making sure domains are locked at the registry and registrar levels to prevent unauthorized changes, reviewing users and access levels for correct permissions, and checking that the right DNS hosting and SSL certificates are implemented in CSC client portfolios.

“The domain industry is no stranger to hackers and cyber criminals taking control and modifying or redirecting domain names, putting a company’s business, revenue, and reputation at risk,” says Calandra. “CSC Security Center is designed to not only tell our clients if they have a problem, but what they need to do to fix it. Our goal is to help our clients avoid these situations by providing them a single view into all these areas of risk.”

CSC partners with its clients to help tackle their most complex online brand challenges. CSC thrives on providing solutions that allow their clients to perform at their best.

“We are excited to introduce CSC Security Center to the market,” says Calandra. “It’s an essential companies won’t know they need until they see it. We believe this will redefine what domain management means.”

About CSC

CSC is a world leader of digital brand services headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and operating from offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

CSC helps businesses thrive online. We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose us to be their trusted partner, including more than 65% of the Interbrand ® 100 Best Global Brands. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Digital Brand Services delivers outstanding outcomes through our unique account management structure. With our expert, dedicated team, you’ll have a daily point of contact to ensure your brand has the strength it needs to succeed in the 21st century. We help consolidate and secure, monitor and enforce, then optimize and promote your brands in order to maximize your digital presence, secure your digital intellectual property, and reduce costs.

