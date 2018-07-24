Intel to Collaborate with SiTime on MEMS Timing for 5G Modems

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Intel and SiTime Corporation*, a provider of MEMS timing solutions, have announced that they will work together on robust, tiny and low-power microelectromechanical (MEMS) timing solutions for Intel's 5G modem platforms. SiTime's MEMS solutions provide enhanced reliability and withstand environmental stressors. They are used in consumer electronics, networking and telecom infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial and automotive applications.

SiTime MEMS timing solutions are tiny and low power, offering up to 20 times better robustness, reliability and performance. (Photo courtesy of SiTime)

“Intel's modem technology and SiTime's MEMS timing solutions will help customers for our 5G modems gain high levels of reliability and to truly take advantage of the performance and capacity that 5G will bring.” – Dr. Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of the Communication and Devices Group at Intel Corporation.

Why It's Important: In partnership with SiTime, Intel will be able to offer customers MEMS timing solutions that enable modems to better withstand vibration, shock and rapid temperature changes, which can interrupt the timing signal. These MEMS solutions with a MHz resonator design use substantially less power than legacy quartz solutions and can run longer and will meet the high-performance requirements of Intel 5G modem platforms. Intel 5G platforms will become available in 2019.

Who It's For: The collaboration will deliver solutions to customers seeking more reliable 5G connectivity in phones and other products.

