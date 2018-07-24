Commercial Vehicle Cabin Procurement Report: US Market Insights and Sourcing and Procurement Best Practices Information Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their Global Commercial Vehicle Cabin Category – Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers insights into the supply market and highlights key category growth drivers from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, it suggests the top suppliers of commercial vehicle cabins. According to the procurement report, the spend growth momentum for this category will decelerate due to the increased resale of used commercial vehicles.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category analyze the category maturity across regions, which helps in highlighting the key cost drivers for the buyers. An overview of the category ecosystem will also help determine the operational capability matrix for the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

“ In the commercial vehicle cabin market, the buyers should incorporate automation software to automate the processes involved during the procurement period. This will help reduce manpower involvement and offer buyers a dashboard view across their supply chain,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the commercial vehicle cabin market.

Report scope snapshot: Commercial vehicle cabin market

US market insights

Category ecosystem

Category management strategy

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

