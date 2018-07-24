Breakthrough Invisibility Cloak and Absorber Technologies Receive Patents

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. today confirmed the issuance of its newest patents, enabling the next generation of stealth-like invisibility, and absorptive shielding, with commercial applications as well as defense options.

The firm pioneered and invented invisibility cloaks and holds both the ‘source’ patent (8,253,639) and the related comprehensive IP portfolio.

Recently issued patent 10,027,033 is a continuation of that state of the art innovation. It discloses a novel means of turning invisibility cloaks on and off, by changing the characteristics of a boundary layer. Notes inventor Nathan Cohen: “The person or sensor inside the cloak is thus no longer blind.” Cohen asserts that not being able to sense the outside has previously been the number one impediment to the use of invisibility cloaks.

The newest patent, 10,030,917, describes related technology where electromagnetic energy is absorbed by fractal-based metamaterials. Called ‘fractal absorbers’, the innovation uses evanescent waves to divert such impinging energy off to the sides, where it is absorbed in a resistive layer. Previously, absorbers relied on the thickness, not the width, of materials to accomplish this. Now these very thin fractal absorbers accomplish the same result with dramatic thickness and weight reductions.

Fractal absorbers have been known and recognized as important for many years. Explains Cohen: “It is outrageous and bizarre to see teams from PRC (China) claiming invention of fractal absorbers. They have received unusual attention for their alleged invention, under the premise of so-called ‘supermaterials’. Fractal absorbers were discovered many years ago, at this firm, and the new patent conclusively establishes fractal absorbers as an American invention that pre-dates others’ alleged invention: we didn’t give it to them. We held it under wraps, waiting for this patent issuance. The patent application was withheld from publication. Ironic for them, the Chinese have unwittingly established credibility for our invention and its American uses. And, in my opinion, they are now very far behind in the game.”

Cohen sees a variety of commercial applications for fractal absorbers, whose broad bandwidths and ultra-thinness are especially sought. Demonstrations targeting specific applications will be completed in the Fall.

ABOUT FRACTAL ANTENNA SYSTEMS, INC.

Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. ( www.fractenna.com ) supplies products and solutions for the world's most demanding wireless, electromagnetic, and electronic applications. Backed by over five dozen U.S., and international patents, plus dozens of patents pending, FRACTAL is the recognized pioneer in fractal technology, with extensive research and field experience over 23 years in business. The company is a privately held and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, USA.

