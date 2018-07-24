Cvent Announces Availability of its Next-Generation User Experience for Event Websites and Online Registration

LAS VEGAS & TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Cvent, Inc., a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today announced the general availability date of its next-generation user experience for its flagship event website and registration solution. Described as “ Registration Reimagined,” the new experience puts all the design control in the hands of event professionals and marketers who can now create completely customized, mobile-responsive event websites in a user-friendly, drag-and-drop site designer. The solution will be generally available in October 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005033/en/

“For years, building event websites has been a major pain point in the industry. Design tools on the market were cumbersome, the custom capabilities were minimal, and the result was often a boring, cookie-cutter design that didn’t properly showcase the event that it was supposed to be promoting,” said David Quattrone, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Cvent. “This groundbreaking effort, which we refer to as Project Flex, completely revolutionizes the way event professionals and marketers design their websites and hands nearly all of the controls back to them, so they can create a website that reflects the originality and excitement of their unique events. As one of the first touch-points event professionals have with their attendees, the registration website needs to deliver an engaging experience that makes a lasting impression, and our new user experience makes that a reality – without the added complications that are typically inherent with web design. We are thrilled to bring this tool to our tens of thousands of customers worldwide.”

Over the past year, Cvent’s new user experience has been in an early adopter phase in which more than 1,200 Cvent customers participated. Through the early adopter program, more than 4,500 events were created, bringing over 150,000 attendees together worldwide.

“Our early adopter program was key to the creation and success of Project Flex,” continued Quattrone. “We are incredibly thankful to our customers who took the time to use the solution and provide their suggestions on how to improve and package the new technology. This was truly a team effort and the end result is a direct reflection of the feedback we received from those who matter most, our customers.”

Early adopters are already revolutionizing the way they design and promote events through Cvent’s new user experience:

“The ability to customize not only the look & feel, but the flow of registration is awesome. My team and I loved being able to work through the registration and edit just about everything to our liking.” – Nick Sarakas, IT Manager, Junior Chamber International “It’s so much fun! I don’t need to lean as much—or at all—on my creative team which has saved my organization a lot of money.” – Cecilia Golombek, Senior Associate, National Events, Global Jewish Agency “I love how Flex gives me the freedom and ability to match my sites to our branding. I don’t have to work through the HTML and CSS. I can make changes and see them in real time.” – Elaine Barber, Event Communication and Operations Manager, Associated Luxury Hotels International “Flex is going to be an amazing tool for us at Boston Scientific. I am supporting almost 200 users, and there is such a global interest to expand the use of attendee management. Flex is going to make that possible for us. ” – Gaby Kotlyar, Senior Systems & Tools Specialist, Boston Scientific “I’m not a graphic designer, nor do I have a background in web development, but Flex makes it super easy to create clean, modern registration sites.” – Shannon Kontalonis, Conferences and Events Manager, World Strides

For more information, visit the website HERE or watch the video HERE.

About Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 3,200 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group/MICE and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005033/en/

CONTACT: Cvent

Erica Stoltenberg, 571-378-6240

Estoltenberg@cvent.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Cvent, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/24/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/24/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005033/en