Crowd Car Launches On-Demand Delivery Application in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Crowd Source Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its on-demand mobile platform, Crowd Car; connecting those in need of a convenient delivery service with independent drivers for ‘Anything, Anytime, Anywhere’ delivery. The application, which will be available on the App and Google Play stores allow users to request deliveries, track the process, and schedule payment all under one platform.

Victor Vrbancic, Crowd Car’s Founder & CEO, was inspired by the ever-popular ride-sharing concept and saw the need for an on-demand delivery service. Vrbancic, stated, "with the fast-paced lifestyles we are frequently adapting to, I recognize a need for a cost-efficient delivery solution at the convenience of mobile users. With the guidance and forward-thinking of, Crowd Car Director & COO, Adam Amos this vision has been made possible. I look forward to seeing Crowd Car's influence on the community and job market; along with the accessibility, efficiency, and support it will provide to all its users."

Request to Send or Receive What You Need - One & Done!

Crowd Car checks the tasks off your list with a few taps! Our independently contracted couriers can accommodate for a wide variety of deliveries; including but not restricted to food, furniture, flowers or legal documents. The sky's the limit for what users need and what drivers are willing to deliver!

The platform features both user and driver interfaces, allowing users to submit pictures including details such as, dimension and weight of the item(s). These delivery details ensure Crowd Car drivers can adequately fulfill each request. The cost of each delivery is competitively calculated based on distance and the vehicle required. Crowd Car also allows both parties to communicate through a messaging system within the app while a request is in transit, so nothing is lost in translation.

Crowd Car will be launching in Alberta concentrating in Calgary and Edmonton, with plans to branch out to other Canadian provinces and major cities in the near future. Crowd Car is proud to be a Canadian run and operated company.

