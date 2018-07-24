  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/24 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 15 9 .625
Washington 14 10 .583 1
Connecticut 13 12 .520
Chicago 8 17 .320
New York 7 17 .292 8
Indiana 3 22 .120 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 18 7 .720
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 3
Phoenix 15 10 .600 3
Minnesota 14 10 .583
Dallas 14 11 .560 4
Las Vegas 12 13 .480 6

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled