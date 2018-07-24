1 Indian soldier killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say a paramilitary soldier has been killed and two others wounded in an attack by rebels fighting Indian rule in disputed Kashmir.

Paramilitary spokesman Sanjay Sharma says militants on a motorbike sprayed gunfire Tuesday at a group of soldiers in Srinagar, the region's main city.

He says police and soldiers cordoned off the area in an attempt to nab the attackers.

No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989, demanding that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.