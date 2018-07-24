Market Entry Assessment: Tips to Develop a Win-Win Market Entry Strategy | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry assessment study on the ICT industry. A leading player in the ICT industry, specializing in offering cloud services, wanted to develop a new market entry plan to expand into the European market after having established their presence in the Australian market.

According to the ICT industry experts at , “Despite the accelerated growth in the ICT industry, several cloud services providers face major challenges owing to their inability to effectively deliver and manage cloud solutions for multiple clients.”

For years, cloud computing has been one of the major disruptive forces within the ICT industry, making it one of the must-have enterprise technology today. The market for cloud services is expected to witness massive growth in the coming years owing to a rise in the shift to cloud platforms. Moreover, factors such as remote monitoring, application discovery, billing, provisioning, backup, invoicing, and ticketing pose major challenges for players operating in the cloud services market.

To overcome such challenges, ICT industry players are now focusing on devising strategies that’ll help them handle different functions while effectively handling multiple cloud consumers. Leading players in this sector are also investing and venturing into alternative market segments to drive profits and tackle challenges arising due to market dynamism.

The market entry assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the cloud services provider to develop a win-win market entry strategy that involved a thorough analysis of several factors that affect market growth.

This market entry assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market entry assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and capitalize on the most profitable market segment Redefine their market entry plan to meet the local market's expectations

This market entry assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

This market entry assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying and venturing into newer market segments Redefining business strategies to gain a blended view of the market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

