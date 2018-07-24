Meyers Research and Orbital Insight Partner to Deliver Real-Time U.S. Housing Construction Data

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Meyers Research, the housing industry’s leading provider of new home construction data, and leading geospatial analytics firm Orbital Insight announced today a national data partnership. Meyers Research will integrate Orbital Insight’s geospatial analytics into its real-time housing market data application, Zonda, to bolster data granularity as it provides insight into one of the United States’ key economic indicators.

“Our partnership with Orbital Insight, and the new information it unlocks, will immediately increase customer value,” said Jeff Meyers, President at Meyers Research. “We believe combining Orbital Insight’s geospatial analytics with our proprietary research will provide greater timeliness and accuracy when monitoring the pace of housing construction in the U.S.”

The partnership will provide housing activity data while complementing Meyers Research’s fundamental analysis, delivering timely, in-depth information to customers. Meyers Research continually tracks thousands of new home projects across the country to monitor sales, prices and inventories. By integrating Orbital Insight’s powerful geospatial analytics into Zonda, customers can also identify new development projects and monitor construction progress.

“Integrating geospatial analytics with Meyers Research’s deep industry expertise will lead to increased precision when measuring the U.S. economy and housing construction,” said Kevin O’Brien, Chief Business Officer at Orbital Insight. “This partnership demonstrates the value geospatial analytics adds when analyzing macroeconomic indicators and trends.”

About Meyers Research

Meyers Research, a Kennedy Wilson Company, is the housing industry’s leading provider of rich data for residential real estate development and new home construction and a leading Advisor to the real estate development industry. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, the company has developed an innovative Zonda iPad application geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders and financial institutions to analyze the latest housing market trends and inform the strategic thinking behind its premier consulting practice.

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight develops geospatial analytics to help its clients unlock societal and economic trends at a global scale. The company sources petabytes of satellite, drone, balloon and other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. Using computer vision and machine learning technologies, it processes and transforms this data to enable businesses, governments and NGOs to make better decisions. Learn why Fast Company voted Orbital Insight one of the most innovative companies of 2017 and 2018 at www.orbitalinsight.com.

