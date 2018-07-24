ShopKeep Launches New Wholesale Product and Selects Gravity Payments as First Distribution Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--ShopKeep, the top-rated tablet-to-cloud payments and point-of-sale platform chosen by over 25,000 independent retailers and restaurants, has partnered with trusted credit card processing company, Gravity Payments, to offer ShopKeep’s award-winning POS software with Gravity’s transparent payment processing service. Gravity is the first third-party partner to directly bundle and resell ShopKeep’s POS platform as part of ShopKeep’s new wholesale initiative. The program is currently live, with Gravity Payments actively selling and onboarding new customers onto the ShopKeep app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005174/en/

ShopKeep has adapted its platform to fully support wholesale distribution of its software, including a new partner portal that enables third party sales agents to easily board new customers onto the ShopKeep platform as a value-add offering to its own services. The program is a move to compete in the ever-evolving and highly competitive POS market, where companies are battling to ‘own the countertop’ of small and independent merchants. Through this partnership, Gravity Payments robust team of non-commission sales representatives will now be able to offer their 20,000 small business customers ShopKeep’s top-rated point of sale software to help those businesses efficiently manage operations and point of sale for their business.

“More than ever, what we are seeing is the world of payment processing and point of sale technology converging. Traditional payment processors are realizing that great technology is a true point of differentiation and that they need to couple this technology with payment processing to gain and maintain control of the merchant’s countertop,” says ShopKeep CEO, Michael DeSimone. “At ShopKeep we are prepared to equip top-tier payments providers with world-class software to help them accomplish this. Our new Wholesale Product makes it simple for leading payment providers to deploy ShopKeep’s award winning POS software on a wholesale basis and bundle it with their own offerings to create unique value for their small business customers. Gravity’s great reputation throughout the small business community really makes them an ideal first partner for us and we are so excited to have them on board.”

“We never enter into partnerships lightly. Every decision is made with our independent business owner in mind and must result in a better experience for them while not compromising our values. We believe our partnership with ShopKeep does just that and the systems that they have built to support the wholesale model makes it really easy for us to onboard business owners onto the product, creating a great experience for our customers,” says Dan Price, Founder and CEO of Gravity Payments.

Those interested in learning more about becoming a certified distributor of ShopKeep, please email reseller@shopkeep.com.

About ShopKeep

Everything ShopKeep does supports growing and independent businesses. Built by and for small business owners, ShopKeep provides an intuitive, secure, iPad point-of-sale system with POS software that empowers merchants to run smarter businesses by optimizing staffing, managing inventory and accessing real-time sales reports and customer information on one seamless, cloud-based platform. With more than 25,000 customers, ShopKeep’s award-winning customer care team is available to help 24/7 and provides a robust support network for growing business owners. ShopKeep is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Portland (OR), Chicago (IL), and Belfast (NIR). Visit www.shopkeep.com to learn more about ShopKeep’s POS system. You can also join the conversation on the ShopKeep blog and follow us @ShopKeep on Twitter.

Gravity Payments:

CEO Dan Price founded Gravity Payments at just 19 after seeing a local business owner friend get taken advantage of by her credit card processor. He knew local business owners like his friend deserved better. Today our mission remains as steadfast as ever; to reduce the costs and headaches associated with accepting payments and to stand up for the little gal or guy who believes in the American dream. Nearly 20,000 independent businesses across all 50 states trust Gravity to save them millions in fees and hours in frustration by making it easy for them to accept payments. Gravity’s simple values of honesty, transparency, and doing business with integrity has set it apart from many other processors, making it the most trusted name in the payments industry.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005174/en/

CONTACT: Media:

ShopKeep

Alissa McCue, 646-588-9347

press@shopkeep.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY RESTAURANT/BAR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE RETAIL

SOURCE: ShopKeep

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/24/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/24/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005174/en