Synchrony Deepens Investment in Diversity and Inclusion

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) today announced its President and CEO, Margaret Keane will be hosting the fourth annual Diversity Symposium for Synchrony employees and it has ranked as a leader on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index.

Synchrony has its Fourth Annual Diversity Symposium and starts the event with Marissa Lara, SVP, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer, carrying a flag to celebrate the power of diversity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Diversity and Inclusion is celebrated beyond the three days at the annual Symposium – it’s an everyday commitment for all Synchrony employees. Diversity Best Practices (DBP) unveiled its second annual Inclusion Index and Synchrony was among 31 organizations recognized as a leader in Diversity and Inclusion by receiving a score of 81% or higher.

The Inclusion Index asked companies to provide data in three areas:

Adherence to best practices for fostering diversity and inclusion in recruitment, retention and advancement of people from under-represented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people. Best practices in creating an inclusive culture through leadership, accountability, communications, and employee engagement. Transparency in willingness to share workforce demographic data.

To further emulate those values, the company held an event in Washington, DC that features business leaders, society leaders, and inspiring speakers. The symposium engages employees from all levels, cultures, departments, and board of directors to break down any internal silos to celebrate each employee’s individuality and fosters collaboration.

Synchrony held its public offering July 2014 and since then has made it a critical mission to make the company a place of inclusion. There are seven diversity networks with 8,000+ employees who are part of at least one of these networks.

“Synchrony empowers employees to be their authentic self. If we can leverage everyone’s individuality – that’s when we all work together better,” said Marissa Lara, SVP, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer. “Diversity is the key to an innovative work environment for our employees, and to succeed in business, so we are engaging our employees every day to learn, be open minded, and collaborate. The power of diversity and inclusion is one of our strongest unifying strengths.”

The symposium is a forum for open discussions and to help our local communities, including:

Keynote Speakers, including Carla Harris who will help employees maximize their success as a leader in their current career environment through the power of authenticity; Diversity Network Community Service Event which will support three local organizations; Communities in Schools Project Homeless Connect , and Britepaths which fall into the pillars of Synchrony’s citizenship platform, Families That Work and; Specialized Trainings Sessions including “Exploring the Intersection of Our Identities” and more.

In 2017, Synchrony released its first Corporate Social Responsibility Report and is committed to regularly updating information to demonstrate progress in making a stronger social impact.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ), is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

ABOUT DIVERSITY BEST PRACTICES

Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

