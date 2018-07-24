Vestorly Adds Features to Emulate Marketers with Deep Learning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Vestorly, an AI-powered content marketing platform, announced today the launch of new AI-guided content curation features to emulate marketers more effectively over time and increase engagement rates with consumers.

“Vestorly can now find patterns among abstract concepts and attempt to represent a given marketer in its content curation,” said Vestorly CEO Justin Wisz. “It operates like a marketing assistant, continually taking into account the interests of the intended audience, but also personal traits and objectives.”

Through an interactive interface for users of all types, Vestorly collects volunteered information from marketers about themselves and their audience. This explicit input is combined with implicit data, like location, devices, and demographics, and run against the depth of Vestorly’s real-time Web content search engine, which is powered by several billion data points to already provide engaging content for consumers.

The AI platform dynamically curates content, giving every Vestorly user a different repository of content in their dashboard. Each collection grows more intelligent with every interaction across email, social media, and websites. Users may also manually teach the content engine to curate on their behalf by article, publication, topic, or individual contact.

“We’re increasing the likelihood that no two touchpoints are the same, eventually allowing for unlimited one-to-one engagement experiences between marketers and recipients that can’t be replicated,” said Ralph Pahlmeyer, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “It’s exciting because we’re laying the foundations for deep-learning capabilities that can reason like the marketer would, which goes far beyond simple content prediction algorithms.”

As Vestorly continues to expand into industries beyond financial services, more applications of its data-enabled content curation platform are emerging. “In order to engage people, businesses must think like media companies now,” said Wisz. “Vestorly enables them with data-enabled technology to win back engagement during an era dominated by a handful of media platforms.”

The new emulation features are now live to all new users on the platform.

Vestorly, Inc., was founded in 2012 to provide a deep-value cognitive content marketing platform. As an AI-driven platform, Vestorly ensures an end-user content experience that is continually fresh based on the user’s own preferences, delivering engagement rates 10x the industry average. Vestorly provides its customers, which include Fortune 500 brands to small businesses, with a personalized and dynamic content curation platform driven by artificial intelligence to reduce workflow and increase one-to-one personalized engagement. For more information, visit www.vestorly.com.

