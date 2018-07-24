Taipei helps foreign caretakers by offering onsite training sessions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (FDLO) of Taipei City Government is now offering on site trainings to help caretakers provide better care, according to a FDLO news release on July 20.

The agency said that families who employ foreign caretakers are welcome to apply for the program.

The program will be carried out by professional teams consisting of home care nurses, care instructors, and bilingual interpreters. After making an assessment of the needs of the subject of care, a team will visit the workplace of the foreign caretaker to give one-on-one instruction sessions.

The FDLO said that lessons will include patient care skills such as oral hygiene and cleaning; turning and back tapping; shifting patient’s lying positions, and simple mobility exercise.

According to the agency, there are currently 43,337 foreign caretakers working in Taipei City.

Employers interested in the program can complete and submit their application (https://goo.gl/pza15p) (Chinese). For more information, please call project personnel Mr. Yeh (TEL: 02-2333-1955, ext. 134) or Ms. Chen (TEL: 02-8648-8388, ext. 121).