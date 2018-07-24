Pivotal Commware Achieves Gigabit+ Fixed 5G Wireless Link

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Pivotal Commware, inventor of Holographic Beam Forming™ (HBF), successfully demonstrated 1.3 Gbps of throughput in live 5G field trials at 28 GHz. In this field trial, the Echo 5G™ beamforming repeater overcame the biggest obstacle to fixed 5G wireless access at millimeter waves – in-building penetration. The Echo 5G enabled Gigabit+ connectivity to an indoor subscriber after penetrating double-paned glass at a 45-degree angle from a base station at a distance equivalent to 1,640 feet away.

This outdoor-to-indoor demonstration was uniquely important because it addresses both technical and economic challenges associated with fixed 5G service at millimeter wave frequencies. Due to the physics of high frequency radio waves, achieving meaningful link distances and throughput requires beamforming technology on the subscriber side to intercept and amplify the signal into the home. Pivotal Commware achieves these requirements by embedding HBF into its glass-attached Echo 5G unit that customers can install by themselves – no external wiring or drilling through walls. The low-profile and lightweight Echo 5G then boosts the signal through the customer’s window at any angle, both to and from the base station.

“By greatly improving building penetration and facilitating self-install, Pivotal’s Echo 5G improves the economics of 5G fixed wireless by allowing carriers to deliver superior service to more subscribers at less cost,” said Brian Deutsch, CEO at Pivotal.

Self-installation, oblique penetration angles and long distances from the base station all help carriers to close the business case for delivering fixed 5G service.

“Holographic Beam Forming uses the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption envelope available,” he continued. “Only the Echo 5G, because of HBF, provides a superior solution that subscribers and wireless carriers are looking for. Now wireless carriers can compete for over $100 billion in new revenue by serving broadband to homes and businesses. Pivotal’s Echo 5G clears the biggest obstacle to seizing that opportunity.”

The 28 GHz demonstration using 4 x 100 MHz channels was performed in a Kirkland, Washington, neighborhood with the Echo 5G affixed to the double-pane window side of a simulated home. The Echo 5G was positioned at a 45-degree angle from a 5G base station located at the equivalent distance of 1,640 feet away. When the Echo 5G was turned off, downlink and uplink failed to connect. When the Echo 5G was turned on, throughput reached 1.3 Gbps.

Pivotal Commware is the creator of HBF, a disruptive and game-changing new technology that expands the capacity and spectral efficiency of 4G and 5G networks to address the rapid growth in wireless data consumption. HBF enables software-defined antennas to increase spectrum efficiency by focusing radio signals where they are needed most, like spotlights in a theater. Further, HBF provides the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) over legacy technologies such as phased array and MIMO.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming™. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using offer the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

