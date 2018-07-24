GUESS?, Inc. Partners with Alipay to Simplify Payment Experience for Chinese Travelers Visiting the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--GUESS?, Inc. (NYSE: GES), the global lifestyle brand and retailer, announced today a partnership with Alipay, the world’s leading digital payment platform, operated by Ant Financial Services Group. Through the partnership, Chinese travelers visiting the U.S. will be able to pay using the Alipay app when making purchases at more than 50 GUESS stores in popular destinations including New York, Las Vegas and California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005311/en/

GUESS Storefront Image (Photo: Business Wire)

Alipay is China’s leading digital payment provider and the primary means of online and mobile payment for consumers in China. Now, Chinese travelers visiting GUESS stores in the U.S. will be able to use their Alipay Mobile Wallet to enjoy the same convenient, seamless and secure payment experience that they are familiar with from home. Through the partnership, Alipay will be available in selected U.S. stores across all GUESS concepts, including GUESS, GUESS Accessories, GUESS Factory, Marciano and GbG.

“GUESS is a globally recognized brand that Chinese consumers seek out when visiting the U.S., and we are thrilled to simplify their checkout experience in GUESS stores,” said Souheil Badran, President, Alipay Americas. “By enabling these travelers to pay using the Alipay app, we are ensuring that they will have the best shopping experience, unimpeded by any language or payment barriers. Our partnership also provides GUESS with a sophisticated marketing channel to promote the GUESS brand to the Chinese consumers during their trip.”

Through Alipay’s geolocation-based “Discover” function and push notifications within the app, Chinese travelers can locate nearby GUESS stores, receive promotional information and make purchasing decisions. The service also enables local stores to better target and connect with Chinese consumers. GUESS will be able to market to Chinese tourists before, during and after their visits to the U.S., boosting its brand among the rapidly expanding group of Chinese overseas visitors.

“As a global brand with over 1000 stores in approximately 100 countries, it is important that we are constantly innovating the customer shopping experience on an international level,” said Edward Park, SVP of North America. “We are excited to bring Alipay’s technology to GUESS stores because we recognize the importance that native apps play in the customer journey. As we continue to explore sophisticated technological enterprises, we look at it through the lens of our customers.”

About Alipay

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world’s leading mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay currently works with over 200 domestic financial institution partners. Over the years, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Over 40 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accept Alipay across China. Alipay’s in-store payment service covers over 40 countries and regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 29 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 5, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,020 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 624 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005311/en/

CONTACT: GUESS?, Inc.

Kaitlyn Quail/Allison Shafii

212.852.0568

kquail@guess.com

or

Berns Communications Group

Stacy Berns/Danielle Poggi

(212) 994-4660

sberns@bcg-pr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS FASHION MARKETING CONSUMER

SOURCE: GUESS?, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/24/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/24/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005311/en