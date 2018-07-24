Zebra Technologies Introduces ZQ600 Mobile Printers to Optimize Supply Chain Operations

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, today announced the new ZQ600 series of label and receipt mobile printers designed to help businesses increase productivity in stores, backrooms and warehouses. Building off the success of Zebra’s most successful mobile printers, the QLn printer series, the new ZQ600 mobile printers offer a color display screen with a customizable menu for easy operation, as well as advanced battery and wireless capabilities that enable peak performance for applications such as pricing management and faster checkouts in retail stores.

The ZQ600 mobile printers are designed for high-volume label and receipt printing applications used in the retail, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing industries. (Photo: Business Wire)

KEY FACTS

The ZQ600 mobile printers are designed for high-volume label and receipt printing applications used in the retail transportation and logistics , and manufacturing industries. The new printers are ideal for click and collect, inventory/price display compliance and management, POS, queue busting, picking, packing, shipping, direct store delivery (DSD), and reverse logistics applications. An easy-to-read color display featuring a user-friendly interface reduces employee training requirements by clearly signaling alerts, printer status and errors for the immediate resolution of issues. The ZQ600 series features the highest capacity battery in its class, in addition to Zebra’s patented Power Smart Print technology (PSPT). This advanced technology maximizes battery efficiency by calculating and delivering the exact amount of power required to provide the best quality during printing. Printers with PSPT can save an estimated 20-30 percent of their battery power - ensuring that sales associates and receiving dock and stock personnel have ample battery life throughout their shift. Zebra’s ZQ600 printers include the latest Wi-Fi capabilities to enable secure, stable connections that keep workers connected as they move throughout facilities. The ZQ series is equipped with the industry’s only instant-wake over Wi-Fi feature, which automatically wakes up the printer if it goes into sleep mode when idle and enables store associates to instantly print labels or receipts – conserving energy and battery life as well as eliminating device reboots. The ZQ600 printer series is powered by Zebra’s Print DNA suite of innovative applications, utilities and developer tools that help deliver a superior printing experience through heightened security, better performance, simplified remote manageability and easier integration.

SUPPORTING QUOTE

Keith LeFebvre, Vice President, Specialty Printing Group, Zebra Technologies

“As the leader in mobile printing, Zebra is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. The ZQ600 mobile printer series reinvents our highly renowned QLn printer series with new features and software that help strengthen operations by optimizing staff productivity, reducing operating costs and increasing customer satisfaction.”

About Zebra

