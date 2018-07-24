Beals and Thomas, Inc. Opens New Boston Office

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Beals and Thomas, Inc. (B+T), a multi-disciplinary land use planning, design, and permitting consulting firm, has expanded to Boston with its third office at 295 Devonshire Street. The new downtown location will support the firm’s growing operations and projects in Boston and Cambridge including mixed-use projects Cambridge Crossing, Suffolk Downs and the Harvard Square Theatre. To further strengthen its presence, B+T has added a new manager of Urban Development Services and is launching a new website.

“We’ve never had a greater need for a Boston office. The building activity in and around the city has increased the demand for our urban and technical services,” said Gerry Preble, PE, LSP, president of B+T. “We can better accommodate both our clients and staff working on local projects, and the prime location gives us more visibility for future opportunities. We have become more involved in the community and are in a position to attract highly qualified talent.”

Downtown Office near Winthrop Square The Boston office will host client engagements and industry meetings, plus house staff conducting research, design, permitting and survey services. It is a two-minute walk from Downtown Crossing and convenient to public transportation. Along with the new office space, B+T will launch a new website this summer that demonstrates its solution-oriented capabilities and technical services.

A Leader in Redevelopment Projects B+T is involved in numerous projects across New England that balance client goals with environmentally responsible development. Local projects include:

Cambridge Crossing. Since 2010, B+T has provided permitting, design and construction administration services for the core infrastructure of the 5.2 million SF mixed-use development in Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston. The work includes design and construction administration for stormwater management, sewerage, and water distribution systems. Most recently, B+T provided land surveying, civil engineering, permitting assistance, and construction administration services for the 430,000 SF office, retail, and lab complex at 250 North Street. In 2020, health technology company Royal Philips will move its North American headquarters to the complex. Suffolk Downs. The 161-acre property in Revere and East Boston is being transformed into a mixed-use development with new housing units, retail, office, lab and hotel space. The project includes 40-acres of publicly accessible open space that integrates on-site wetlands and waterways, plus a common area, amphitheater, plazas, parks, paths and other recreational amenities. Harvard Square Theatre. B+T was recently engaged to provide land surveying and civil engineering services to assist in the proposed redevelopment of the Cambridge movie theater, which will include a 9K SF movie theater with two screens, 5K SF of ground floor retail and 36K SF of upper floor offices. The exterior facade will be embedded with technology to display changeable art or photography.

Manager of Urban Development Services To support client projects, B+T is pleased to welcome Jeff Heidelberg, PE, LEED AP as Manager of Urban Development Services. He is responsible for managing resources, project teams and schedules to address the design and permitting acquisition for complex land use projects in Boston and the surrounding communities. Most recently, he was responsible for the design, permitting and management of Arsenal Yards in Watertown, Massachusetts, a redevelopment of the Arsenal Mall to a stylized urban village.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts, Beals and Thomas, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary firm specializing in civil engineering, land use planning, landscape architecture, land surveying and wetlands/natural resources. Its portfolio of over 3,000 projects speaks to its renowned reputation for being highly responsive, thorough and providing accurate services that exhibit sustainability and respect for the land. Beals and Thomas, Inc. has additional offices in Boston and Plymouth. For more information, visit Beals ± Thomas, on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and LinkedIn.

