Japan's declutter queen Marie Kondo expands her empire

In this July 11, 2018 photo, Japanese organizational expert Marie Kondo appears at a media event to introduce her new line of storage boxes in New Yor
Japanese tidying queen Marie Kondo has had quite a year as she leveraged her massive popularity into a full-fledged empire.
Her 2011 best-seller, "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," has sold more than 10 million copies in 40-plus countries. She has an upcoming show on Netflix. And on Tuesday, she put on pre-order her first product line, six-piece sets of lovely storage boxes.
Kondo has also become a mother since hitting it big. She says kids have been a home organizing challenge.
Of her elegant and sturdy boxes, Kondo says she hopes they'll motivate more people to complete her multi-step organizational method.