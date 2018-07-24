Vertiv to Open Software Center at Centerra in Loveland, Colo.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Vertiv, formerly Emerson Network Power, announced plans to open a Colorado office to serve as the company’s new center of excellence for software and data analytics. The IT infrastructure solution provider’s new center, located in the Centerra master-planned community in Loveland, Colo., is slated to open in August and will help Vertiv better serve customers globally and provide a hub for customers on the West Coast.

The expansion is also part of Vertiv’s drive to develop an intelligent ecosystem for its customers. The center will focus on using new predictive analytics solutions and cloud-based tools to help customers optimize the performance of the critical infrastructure in their data centers, and conserve energy.

“As Vertiv, in partnership with our customers, forges a new path in the IT critical infrastructure space, we are excited to open our new center of excellence for software and data analytics to enhance our service offerings for our customers around the world,” said Tarek Maguid, chief operations officer at Vertiv. “We would like to thank the state of Colorado, the City of Loveland and McWHINNEY, the developer of Centerra, for their warm welcome, and we look forward to hiring high-energy professionals whose passion is to deliver desired customer outcomes.”

Vertiv plans to hire about 50 new employees for the office, while some 50 current employees will also transfer there, including several locally based employees from recently acquired Geist. Most employees will have backgrounds in data science, software development, firmware design and management systems, but Vertiv will be hiring professionals in other office roles as well.

“Vertiv is a great addition to Colorado’s thriving tech infrastructure ecosystem,” said Colorado Office of Economic Development (OEDIT) executive director Stephanie Copeland. “The engineering, programming and leadership jobs they bring to Loveland benefit the region while Colorado’s highly-educated talent will benefit Vertiv’s diverse and well-known clientele. The location choice underscores Vertiv’s value of proximity to markets and Colorado’s density of higher education institutions.”

The modern-style office, located in Centerra, an award-winning 3,000-acre master-planned community, is positioned in Northern Colorado’s most rapidly growing region and will join a mix of commercial, retail and residential amenities that enjoy a nature trail system, public transportation and a new pre-K through 9 th grade STEAM school. Vertiv will lease the 19,000-square-foot, one-floor office space from McWHINNEY.

“Welcoming a company of Vertiv’s stature to our Centerra business community marks a significant milestone as we continue to expand our impact in the Northern Colorado region,” said Ashley Stiles, vice president of development for Northern Colorado at McWHINNEY. “Home to more than 150 businesses with 8,000 employees, Centerra offers an environment focused on business success and employee retention. We’re honored to support Vertiv’s expansion in Colorado.”

About Vertiv

Vertiv designs, builds and services critical infrastructure that enables vital applications for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities. Formerly Emerson Network Power, Vertiv supports today’s growing mobile and cloud computing markets with a portfolio of power, thermal and infrastructure management solutions including the Chloride®, Liebert®, NetSure™ and Trellis ™ brands. For more information, visit VertivCo.com.

About Centerra

Centerra, an award‐winning 3,000‐acre master‐planned community located in Loveland at the heart of Northern Colorado, is a McWHINNEY development that was built on the belief that nature provides the perfect balance to urban planning. As a community designed to enhance all aspects of life, Centerra integrates neighborhoods with recreation, art, shopping and dining, business opportunities and medical services. Centerra offers Northern Colorado’s first lifestyle center, The Promenade Shops at Centerra; UCHealth - Medical Center of The Rockies, a state‐of‐the‐art 166 bed LEED gold‐certified regional hospital and The Marketplace at Centerra, one of Northern Colorado’s largest contiguous power shopping centers. This unique community is also home to High Plains Environmental Center, which oversees 275 acres of wetlands, open space and reservoirs within Centerra, and Chapungu Sculpture Park, a 26-acre park with more than 80 stone sculptures throughout. Centerra, named Development of the Year by the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties’ (NAIOP) Colorado Chapter, embodies McWHINNEY’s purpose of creating great places and awe-inspiring experiences for people. For additional information, visit www.centerra.com.

