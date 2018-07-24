Taichung, CTOC to discuss revoking of East Asian Youth Games rights

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) Taichung officials will meet with the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) to discuss possible channels of appeal in the wake of the city having its right to host the first East Asian Youth Games, slated for 2019, revoked by the East Asian Olympic Committee (EAOC), Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Tuesday.



The decision was made following a vote at an EAOC council meeting held earlier in the day in Beijing. The move was reportedly due to "political factors," according to a statement released by the Taichung City government.



In addition to expressing regret and protesting the decision, discussions are underway with the CTOC to determine what if any recourse is open to Taichung as it seeks to overturn the vote and restore its right to host the games, Lin said.



The use of political interference to take away Taichung's right to host the games is a violation of the Olympic spirit, he added.



Over NT$670 million (US$21.874 million) has already been invested in preparations for the games, which were scheduled for August 24-31, 2019, Lin said.



Taichung was awarded the games on Oct. 24, 2014, following the planning and coordination of both Lin and former Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強).



A lot of effort and traveling was involved in securing the right to host the games and it is very regrettable it has been revoked, Hu said.



Meanwhile, Taipei City government spokesperson Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) fully supports Taichung and calls on Beijing to allow Taiwan to host the games.



(By Chao Li-yan, Lee Shu-hua, Liang Pei-chi, Su Mu-chun and William Yen)

