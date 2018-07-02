Mixed-race model represents Taiwan in Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 6  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Asia's Next Top Model has unveiled 14 names of the contestants participating in the Cycle 6, with Taiwan having one representative.

Mia Sabathy (白彌兒),24, is a mixed-race model of Taiwanese and Austrian origins. According to Nownews, Sabathy began her modeling career at the age of 12 in Asia and Europe. She also participated in Austria's Next top model in 2015.

On her Instagram biography, she described herself as a confident and positive person, an animal activist and also a vegan. She prides herself on being easy to work with and incredibly versatile.

After several teasers and fun facts about the models on social media, the reality TV series has revealed the full lineup of 14 contestants from 10 countries and regions, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Full lineups of Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 6 (image from Facebook)

According to the Jakarta Post, Asia's Next Stop Model Cycle 6 will be hosted by supermodel Cindy Bishop, and renowned fashion photographer Yu Tsai will be back as both creative director and direct mentor during the photo shoots.

Additionally, viewers can look forward to the return of the successful names coming out from the show, such as the third season's participant Monika Sta. Maria and the fifth season's Shikin Gomez and Nguyen Minh Tu.

Season 6 of Asia's Next Stop Model is set to premiere on Aug. 22 on Fox Life and Fox+.