Police help nostalgic octogenarian in Taipei find his way home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—On July 17 Taipei police helped an octogenarian, who got lost during his latest visit to his old residence, find his way home by leveraging a face detection and recognition system.

The Songshan Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that Zhonglun Police Station officers Shen Yu-wen (沈毓雯) and Chan Ze-hua (詹則華) were on patrol when they received a report at midnight on July 17 that an old man might have got lost as he had been standing in an alley on Section 3 of Bade Road in Songshan District for a considerable period of time.

The two police officers immediately responded to the report. When they got to where the elder was, they saw him standing at the entrance of an alley with a crutch and looking into the residences in the alley with helpless facial expression.

Shen went to the elder and asked him for information about his personal identity; however, the elder couldn’t answer because he was suffering from amnesia. As the interaction was going nowhere, Shen came up with the idea of leveraging the face detection and recognition system, which yielded confirmation that the elder is an 90-year-old surnamed Yu, who lives in Daan District.

Yu told police that he used to live here when he was young, but because he had been so nostalgic for the past, he would walk here with a crutch to look at the place. He told police that as he was recalling memories from his past for too long, he forgot how to go home, which explained why he was standing there.

Considering that Yu was unable to move freely, the officers drove him home in their cruiser.