Current by GE Partners with Nokia to Unleash Smart City Technology Across Canada

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will gain access to Current by GE’s CityIQ * platform technology across Canada. The system will repurpose outdoor street lighting into digital infrastructure that collects data and distributes valuable insights to cities via Nokia’s safe and secure communications networks. It builds on Nokia’s steady expansion of its smart city capabilities, which includes a full portfolio of network solutions designed to provide Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity to municipal and utility infrastructure. The combined digital solution is expected to help cities gain new operational insights and will enable app development—using a ‘horizontal’ platform that can support a wide variety of apps simultaneously—that can address common challenges like parking and traffic management, public safety enhancements and weather and air quality monitoring.

“There is tremendous interest in smart city technology throughout Canada, and this partnership will offer Canadian municipalities a scalable method to quickly respond to demographic and economic shifts,” said Shawn Sparling, Head of Canada Enterprise Sales for Nokia. “Responsive, flexible technology is key to creating smarter cities while enabling a safer and more sustainable environment. The agreement with Current by GE is a key milestone in our efforts to build a rich and diverse ecosystem of leading suppliers to ensure the delivery of best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

The collaboration complements Infrastructure Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge, which was announced earlier this year to spur development in new smart city initiatives. It encourages community leaders to team up with businesses, academia and civic organizations to design innovative digital solutions that improve residents’ quality of life. It also builds on Nokia’s recent agreement with Smart City Capital to foster smart city projects throughout Canada, by leveraging a $2 billion CAD dedicated project fund and a pre-vetted ecosystem of partners.

“We are excited to bring our smart city technology to cities across Canada,” said Austin Ashe, Current’s General Manager of Intelligent Cities. “Nokia’s extensive portfolio of IoT connectivity solutions and successful history working with Canadian cities make this collaboration a great match for Current by GE and our development partners.”

Current by GE works with municipalities and utilities to install transformative digital technology that helps accelerate urban growth and development. Because CityIQ is an open and extensible data platform, it allows a wide variety of ecosystem developers to build new apps that positively impact citizens’ lives, both now and in the future. Current’s smart city technology is already being deployed in several U.S. cities, including San Diego, Atlanta and Portland, OR.

“We believe in the power of combined innovation,” said Ashe. “Our partnership with Nokia will help unlock new forms of smart city transformation and civic engagement that we can’t even imagine yet.”

About Nokia We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

About Current, powered by GE: Current is the digital engine for intelligent environments. A first-of-its-kind startup within the walls of GE (NYSE: GE), Current blends advanced LED technology with networked sensors and software to make commercial buildings, retail stores, industrial facilities and cities more energy efficient & productive. Backed by a broad ecosystem of technology partners, Current is helping businesses and cities unlock hidden value and realize the potential of their environments. www.currentbyge.com

