ZURU Hatches New Rainbocorns, Collectible Mystery Egg Plush with Sequin Surprise

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Bursting with rainbows, sparkles and magical surprises, the Rainbocorns have hatched from all the things dreams are made of! Leading international toy and consumer products company ZURU, announced the launch of Rainbocorns, a new line of adorable collectible plush ‘born’ in a mystery egg and featuring a rainbow of exciting elements, from reversible sequins to hair play to enchanted creatures. An animated web series will launch in September on YouTube and follows the Rainbocorns on their adventures in Rainboville. The episodes will follow the gang as they hatch new Rainbocorns and go on various escapades around Rainboville with friends.

“Rainbocorns combine some of the year’s hottest trends in toys, including surprise unboxing, unicorns, and sequins,” Adam Woods, Creative Director, ZURU. “Every Rainbocorn has soft fur, a fluffy unicorn mane for brushing, a sparkly magical horn and glittery wings that all combined, make these whimsical and enchanted creatures so unique and completely collectible!”

Every Rainbocorn comes in a big pink mystery reusable egg. There are 12 different Rainbocorns based on 6 cuddly cute animals and every animal comes in two fun, funky designs. Collect them all - Puppycorns, Kittycorns, Hamstercorns, Bunnycorns, Unicorns and Monkeycorns along with their 12 unique sequin surprises that reveal what they love!

Each Rainbocorn also comes with a baby Boo-Boocorn – a tiny collectible baby hidden in a secret egg for another layer of surprise. There are over 20 Boo-Boocorns to collect including the rare twin Boo-Boocorns.

Follow along with popular YouTube influencers Naiah and Elli Toys Show and Tic Tac Toys as they launch Rainbocorns with original digital content on each of their channels.

Rainbocorns will be available at major U.S. retailers in August.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative toys. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company employs more than 400 staff, has 10 offices and supplies most major retailers in 120+ countries. ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks as well as successfully building their own global brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, ZURU Fidget™, Mayka™, X-Shot™, Robo Alive™, Micro Boats™ and Hamsters in a House™. Let’s reimagine play, everyday!

Visit us at www.zuru.com, Like us on Facebook @ZURUToysCompany, or Follow us on Twitter @ZURUToys.

