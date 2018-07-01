  1. Home
Taiwan considers unemployment benefits for foreigners with APRC

Government is working on a package of social benefits linked to employment insurance

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/24 19:42

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Foreigners holding an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) might be considered for unemployment payments and other social benefits, the Liberty Times reported Tuesday.

Government departments including the Ministry of Labor and the National Development Council were discussing proposals to apply employment insurance to the foreign residents under the government’s current economic migrant policies.

If the proposals were approved, it would mean the APRC holders might benefit from a range of social welfare policies, including unemployment and children’s pay and professional training subsidies, according to the Liberty Times.

Employees who have to leave their job outside of their own volition should be able to apply for unemployment benefits if they had been covered by employment insurance by their employer, the Ministry of Labor reportedly said.

APRC holders should be regarded as “nearly citizens” and therefore be covered by the same range of social programs, ministry officials reportedly said.

The government is currently trying to attract more foreign professionals, mid-level technical staff and investors in order to offset the negative consequences of an ageing population and a shrinking workforce.
